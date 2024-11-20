Good Samaritan retrieves wallet from Rim Canal

Posted Wednesday, November 20, 2024 3:47 pm

Timothy Hall dove into the Rim Canal to retreive the wallet of a total stranger..[Photo by Luke Forehand] One Okeechobee man is thanking his lucky stars after a good Samaritan retrieved his wallet from the Rim Canal..[Photo by Luke Forehand]

OKEECHOBEE — One Okeechobee man is thanking his lucky stars after a man he never met volunteered to go into the Rim Canal and look for Luke Forehand’s missing wallet.

Forehand posted on Facebook last week explaining he dropped his wallet and knew exactly where it went down, but he had no way to dive down and get it. He said he was looking for anyone who would be willing to get it for him. He said he carried something very important to him inside the wallet and could not stand the thought of never getting it back.

Many scoffed at him, posting that it was too dangerous because of the alligators in the area. However, one man chose to do something most would never consider, help a complete stranger. Timothy Hall is pictured here diving to look for the wallet and surprisingly, finding it and returning it to Forehand. “He saw the post and messaged me. We went from there,” said Forehand.

Immediately, Forehand took to Facebook to publicly thank Hall and those who gave him advice after his first post. “I was the one who asked for help locating some help to retrieve a wallet that was dropped in the rim canal, “he wrote.

“To all who offered help, or made suggestions to help me, a great big THANK YOU. Especially to Timothy Hall. He came out with diving gear and retrieved my wet wallet. No matter your opinion of humanity, there are still good people in the world. Thanks again.”