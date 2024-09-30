Governor Ron DeSantis launches Operation Blue Ridge

On Sept. 29, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is rapidly deploying recovery assistance...
TALLAHASSEE — On Sept. 29, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is rapidly deploying recovery assistance to North Carolina and Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene's impacts in Operation Blue Ridge. This multi-state agency response will include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force, and a Law Enforcement Strike Team. Additionally, today Governor Ron DeSantis is launching Operation Blue Ridge to assist Floridians seeking rescue in Western North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Tennessee Valley. These individuals can fill out our assistance form at FloridaDisaster.org/OperationBlueRidge.
This mission will begin with the following assets and personnel:
Florida Division of Emergency Management
• One All-Hazards Incident Management Team
• One Communication Unit Strike Team
• One Telecommunications Emergency Response Task Force
• Ten Truck Loads of Water (which equates to 42, 550 gallons of water)
• Over 100 Starlinks
Florida State Guard
• Two Special Missions Search and Rescue Teams
○ 8 search and rescue soldiers
○ 1 aerial assessment pilot
Florida National Guard
• Two National Guard Response Teams
○ 8 National Guard soldiers
• Equipment
○ 2 CH-47 Chinooks and crew
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
• One Law Enforcement Coordination Taskforce
○ 7 FDLE agents and analysts
• One Law Enforcement Strike Team
○ 7 FDLE agents and officers
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement
• 22-man team
○ 2 Captains
○ 2 Team Leaders
○ 12 Officers/Investigators
○ 1 LE PIO
○ 1 Mechanic
• Equipment
○ 1 SOG trailer
○ 4 High-water vehicles (buggy/high-water UTV)
○ 3 Airboats
○ 3 Shallow Draft vessels
• Aviation
○ Fixed-wing aircraft
○ 1 pilot
○ 1 tactical flight officer
Florida Department of Transportation The Florida Department of Transportation has made the following resources available to support the immediate inspection and assessment of transportation infrastructure maintained by NCDOT and TDOT:
• Emergency Cut and Toss Strike Teams
• Infrastructure Damage Assessment Teams
• Bridge Inspection Team (including structures impacted by flood waters)
• Temporary Bridge Materials
• Hydraulic Modeling Professional
• Project & Contract Management Teams
• Public Information Officer & Emergency Communications Technology
Florida stands ready to continue assisting our neighbors as they begin to recover from Hurricane Helene's effects. Under Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership, Florida's strong disaster preparation and efficient response efforts have made it possible to provide much-needed assistance to other states.