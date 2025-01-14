Grand opening of Fitness Trail is Jan. 23

Join Okeechobee County BOCC and the Parks and Recreation Department as they celebrate...
OKEECHOBEE — Join Okeechobee County Commissioners and the Parks and Recreation Department as they celebrate the Grand Opening of the New Fitness Trail, on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8:15 a.m. at the Darrel Enfinger Sports Complex (640 NW 27th Lane).
This exciting new addition to the community was made possible through the generous support of a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant and the Rotary Club of Okeechobee. Come explore the fitness trail and connect with neighbors this beautiful space designed to promote health, wellness, and community connection for all ages! Bring your walking shoes and be one of the first to experience the trail!