Green means GO!

Posted Tuesday, December 10, 2024 6:00 am

Looking at old family pictures, the similarities are amazing. But why should that surprise us? After all, we are made in the image of God! Do you ever think about that and what that means?

There’s a story of a woman sitting at a red light. The light turns green, but the driver of the car in front of her doesn’t move.

The woman started screaming and yelling, honking her horn. When the car finally moves, it’s too late to miss the next red light!

The woman continues ranting, and she hears a tap on her window. “License and registration, please, ma’am.” The angry woman sneers at the officer and complies. The officer checks and confirms that the angry woman behind the wheel is the vehicle's owner.

So, the woman says in a confrontational way, “So, officer, what is the problem?”

“Well, ma’am, I’ve been behind you for some time and read all your car stickers… I Love Jesus… My Boss is a Jewish Carpenter… Follow me to Sunday School. When I saw you launch into a screaming rage, I thought the car was stolen!”

If we are made in the image and likeness of God, we need to show it. When life’s situations take a toll, draw on the grace given to us, no matter the situation or problem. Isn’t it better to reflect a loving God, than a crazy person?? For the record, when it comes to people not moving when the light turns green… I’m still working on that!!