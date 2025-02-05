Guyton Industries offers variety of construction services

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 1:10 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Guyton Industries, 10691 U.S. 441, celebrated their grand opening on Feb. 5. The Okeechobee Chamber of Commerce facilitated the ribbon cutting.

Business owners Guyton and Stacy-Ann Stone welcomed a crowd of local officials and community members.

“I always had a love of woodworking and construction,” he explained. “My first business, I started out as a handyman.” This evolved into remodeling work. He said he started building custom cabinets because he did not like the quality of the prefabricated cabinets available.

Using all domestic wood, Guyton Industries makes custom cabinets, any color, shape and size the customer desires.

He said his business kept growing and expanding. While he still does custom cabinet work and builds pergolas, Guyton Industries now offers complete construction services. “Start to finish,” he explained. “We can clear the lot, build the house and hand you the keys.

“Pretty much anything the customer wants, we can build it for them,” he added.

Guyton said his business does a lot of remodeling too. Kitchen and bathroom remodels are popular. They also convert garages into living space.

Guyton is originally from Jamaica. He said he moved here in 1999 and has been in Indiantown for the past 24 years. While living in Martin County, he served on chamber boards, was a scoutmaster for Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and served in the Village Council and Economic Development Boards.

His wife, Stacy-Ann, is the office manager. She was a teacher at Osceola Middle School before moving to Martin County.