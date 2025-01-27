GVE complete South Florida Kids’ Fair Read & Run

Special to Lake Okeechobee Schools
Posted 1/27/25

On Saturday, Jan. 18, students from Gladeview Elementary School in Belle Glade completed...

WEST PALM BEACH — On Saturday, Jan. 18, students from Gladeview Elementary School in Belle Glade completed the South Florida Fair Kids’ Mile - Read & Run! The South Florida Fair Kids’ Mile is a 12 week training program that enables kids to complete a full marathon (26.2 miles) by running approximately 2 miles per week. There is a reading component to the program as well that requires students to read 15 minutes each day. For more photos and videos of the event, visit the Glade View Elementary Facebook page at Facebook.com/GladeViewElem [Photos courtesy Glade View Elementary]

GVE, Glade View Elementary, South Florida Fair, mile, marathon, running, reading

Comments

