School district congratulates Everest Summit Award recipients

Posted 8/6/24

On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District (HCSD) congratulates their inaugural Everest Summit Award....

HENDRY COUNTY — On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District (HCSD) congratulated their inaugural Everest Summit Award recipients. These outstanding teachers had 80% or more of their students pass the state exams or make annual growth in 2023-2024! [Photo courtesy Hendry County School District]

