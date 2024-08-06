School district congratulates Everest Summit Award recipients
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/6/24
On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District (HCSD) congratulates their inaugural Everest Summit Award....
I am anchor
School district congratulates Everest Summit Award recipients
HENDRY COUNTY — On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District (HCSD) congratulates their inaugural Everest Summit Award recipients. These outstanding teachers had 80% or more of their students pass the state exams or make annual growth in 2023-2024! [Photo courtesy Hendry County School District]
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
HENDRY COUNTY — On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District (HCSD) congratulated their inaugural Everest Summit Award recipients. These outstanding teachers had 80% or more of their students pass the state exams or make annual growth in 2023-2024! [Photo courtesy Hendry County School District]
Keywords
hendry county school district,
everrest summit award,
recipients