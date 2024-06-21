North Industrial Loop cleared

Posted Friday, June 21, 2024 4:39 pm

LABELLE — After extensive testing and investigation by both local and federal authorities, Hendry County Sheriff's Office received an “all clear” for 310 N. Industrial Loop on Friday night.

Law enforcement authorities are still unclear what caused deputies to become ill; however, detectives will begin processing the property for stolen property.

Until the completion of their investigation, the property at 310 N. Industrial Loop will remain an active crime scene.

Testing continued Thursday, June 21, at North Industrial Loop. Detectives with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to check the air quality and properties to determine what has caused deputies to become suddenly ill on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Friday morning, June 21, HCSO Sheriff Steve Whidden along with members of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and representatives from local, state and military met to review what has been disclosed at this area.

Sheriff Steve Whidden said, “At this point, I am concerned with the safety of our personnel who will be entering this scene. We have requested the assistance of the below agencies for their TECHNICAL SUPPORT.” Sheriff Whidden continued, “We do not believe the public is in danger. Members outside the premises are NOT experiencing symptoms of any kind; we believe that whatever has created this illness is contained within the property.”

Sheriff Whidden further stated his concern level is low at this time due to the fact that our federal partners, with the best lab equipment available, has conducted a complete and thorough testing of the air quality for chemicals and hazardous liquids which at this point have come back negative in all areas. We are continuing to cover every square foot of this ground to ensure the public and my deputies are not at risk”.

Agencies in attendance are:

• Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

• Clewiston Police Department - (mutual aid/support staff)

• Hendry County Fire/EMS

• LaBelle Fire Department

• Army National Guard CST - (they conduct testing for chemicals, air quality, etc.)

ATF Bomb Technician - (supporting other agencies while search by Federal agencies continue)

FBI - WMD - (Precautionary measures - they have the sophisticated technology to measure the air quality)

• FBI - Evidence Collection

They will collect any chemicals and or property that need to be preserved for evidentiary value or any evidence processing collected)

DEP - (any ground/soil contamination testing)

Lee County Unified Haz-Mat Team