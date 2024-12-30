HCSO hosts Brian Haas Memorial Golf Tournament

Posted Monday, December 30, 2024 2:07 pm

CLEWISTON – The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will host the 14th Annual Brian Haas Memorial Golf Tournament on Feb. 8 at the Clewiston Golf Course, 1201 San Luis Ave., Clewiston.

Registration will beat 8 a.m. Shotgun start will be at 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

If you would like to participate, complete the Signup sheet, and return to Cindy West or Captain Shawn Reed, P.O. Box 579, Labelle FL 33975. Entry forms may be picked at the HCSO Administrative Office located at 483 E. Cowboy Way, LaBelle, Fl 33935.

For more information, contact Cindy West at 863 674-5622 or Captain Shawn Reed at 863-674-5657 email at cwest@hendrysheriff.org or sreed@hendrysheriff.org

Brian Andrew Haas started his career with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office in August 2002, and was killed in a car crash while responding as back up to his fellow officers in April 2004. He was just 21 years old. To honor their son’s memory, Bob and Norie Haas set up the scholarship fund following Brian’s funeral. All proceeds go directly to the Brian Haas Criminal Justice Scholarship Charitable Foundation to provide scholarships to Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Employees, Explorers and Volunteers who wish to further their education in the field of Criminal Justice.