HCSO recognizes employees for 5 years of service

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 7/17/24

Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE — The Sheriff’s Years of Service Award is presented in five-year increments to recognize the dedication and commitment of personnel. Continued service within the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is essential to the effectiveness and success of HCSO’s mission. On July 16, Sheriff Whidden presented Corporal B. Abowd and Warrants Clerk A. Kettgen with their 5 Years of Service Awards. HCSO thanks them for their dedicated service to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. (Photos courtesy HCSO)

