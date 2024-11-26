Healthy start has 47 children waiting for a Christmas miracle

Posted 11/26/24

Their wishes are simple, but without your help, they might not come true.

47 children in our community are still awaiting a Christmas miracle this holiday. Their wishes are simple, but without your help, they might not come true.

 

You can be the reason a child smiles this Christmas. Here’s how:

 

• Prefer to donate? Every bit helps: givebutter.com/okeegivingtree24

 

• Love shopping for gifts? Request a child’s wish list here:

forms.gle/qKRxMZyTPpeyhVyY6

 

• Or stop by our office to pick out a wish list yourself!

 

•  All gifts must be turned in by December 6 at 114 SW 5th Ave.

 

Questions? Reach out to Maribel Martinez at Events@okeehealthystart.org or call 863-462-5877.

 

Let’s come together to ensure no child feels forgotten this Christmas. Your kindness can bring hope and joy where it’s needed most.

 

Together, we can create the miracles they deserve.

