Healthy start has 47 children waiting for a Christmas miracle

47 children in our community are still awaiting a Christmas miracle this holiday. Their wishes are simple, but without your help, they might not come true.
You can be the reason a child smiles this Christmas. Here’s how:
• Prefer to donate? Every bit helps: givebutter.com/okeegivingtree24
• Love shopping for gifts? Request a child’s wish list here:
• Or stop by our office to pick out a wish list yourself!
• All gifts must be turned in by December 6 at 114 SW 5th Ave.
Questions? Reach out to Maribel Martinez at Events@okeehealthystart.org or call 863-462-5877.
Let’s come together to ensure no child feels forgotten this Christmas. Your kindness can bring hope and joy where it’s needed most.
Together, we can create the miracles they deserve.