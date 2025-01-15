Healthy Start hosts Carnival Day with Dad

Calling all dads and families! Get ready for a day of excitement, laughter, and quality time at Carnival with Dad...
OKEECHOBEE — Calling all dads and families! Get ready for a day of excitement, laughter, and quality time at Carnival with Dad, hosted by TEAM DAD. This free event is the perfect way to enjoy timeless fun and create unforgettable memories with your little ones. This event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Healthy Start, 114 SW Fifth Ave.
There will be classic carnival games, face painting, tasty snacks, and interactive experiences. There will aslo be a free lunch! Enjoy a delicious meal as a family - courtesy Healthy Start!
Mark your calendars for this special day of family bonding. Whether it’s a friendly game competition or sharing a snack under the sun, Carnival with Dad has something for everyone. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the joy of being together.
Bring the whole family and make it a day to remember! Be sure to share your photos with Healthy Start using #CarnivalWithDad and tag them on social media to spread the fun.