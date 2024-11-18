Healthy Start’s Annual Giving Tree will bring holiday joy to local children

The season of giving is here, and Healthy Start is excited to announce the return of its Annual Giving Tree Program!
OKEECHOBEE – The season of giving is here, and Healthy Start is excited to announce the return of its Annual Giving Tree Program! Last year, thanks to the generosity of individuals like you and the support of the Children’s Services Council, we brought the magic of Christmas to 375 children in our community. This year, we’re asking for your help to make even more holiday wishes come true.
How You Can Get Involved
• Donate Online: Prefer not to shop? No problem! Make a monetary donation through our secure link: givebutter.com/okeegivingtree24.
• Shop for a Child: Love handpicking gifts? Fill out this form:
Important Details:
● All gifts must be turned in by Dec. 6, 2024.
● Drop-off location: Healthy Start office, 114 SW 5th Ave, Okeechobee.
For information, call Maribel Martinez at 863-462-5877 ext. 2001 or email
Events@okeehealthystart.org.
Join us in spreading holiday cheer and giving every child a reason to smile this season. Together, we can create a community where no child is left without joy during the holidays.
Let’s make this holiday season magical!