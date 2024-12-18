Healthy Start’s Giving Tree Christmas program brings joy to 381 children in need

Posted Wednesday, December 18, 2024 4:02 pm

OKEECHOBEE — This holiday season, Healthy Start’s Giving Tree Christmas Program spread joy and holiday magic to 381 children in need across Okeechobee. Thanks to the incredible generosity of community members, local businesses, and organizations, Healthy Start was able to provide Christmas gifts to children from three home visiting programs, Martha’s House, Real Life Children’s Ranch, homeless children in Okeechobee County schools, client families from Chobee Clubhouse, and other families in need throughout the community.

The Giving Tree Program has become a beloved tradition, helping bring the spirit of Christmas to families who might otherwise go without. This year, the community’s outpouring of support has been overwhelming, making it possible for Healthy Start to deliver presents that brought smiles and happiness to so many children.

“We are beyond grateful to the Children’s Services Council and to everyone who participated in this year’s program,” said Maribel Martinez, Events Marketing Coordinator at Healthy Start.

“Whether you picked up a tag, adopted a child, or supported an entire family, your kindness has made a significant impact on the lives of these children and their families. Your generosity truly embodies the spirit of the season.”

The program not only provided gifts but also helped ensure that children in challenging situations could experience the joy and warmth of Christmas. In addition to providing toys, clothing, and other essentials, the program offered families much-needed support during a time of year when the financial burden of gift-giving can be overwhelming.

Healthy Start’s commitment to supporting families in Okeechobee remains strong year-round, and the success of the Giving Tree Christmas Program is a reflection of the collective power of our community. We are deeply thankful for the many individuals, families, and businesses that contributed to making this holiday season brighter for so many children.

About Healthy Start:

Healthy Start is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of mothers and children in Okeechobee. Through a variety of programs, services, and partnerships, we provide resources and education that empower families to thrive. Our goal is to create a strong foundation for the health of our community’s future generations.