Helicopter to be raised on pedestal

Posted Monday, July 22, 2024 12:39 pm

OKEECHOBEE — After multiple instances of vandalism to the helicopter in Veteran’s Park, the city council has agreed the helicopter will be raised on some type of pedestal.

Mayor Dowling Watford explained that when the helicopter first arrived, there was considerable discussing regarding a way to mount the helicopter. Some felt it should be raised, and some wanted to just mount it on the ground. It was decided then to just put it on the ground.

Since that time though, there have been several instances of vandalism causing much damage. Although the helicopter is directly across the street from the city police station, no one has ever been caught or arrested.

Many veterans have been calling for the helicopter to be raised to make it a little harder for the vandals to access the helicopter.

Veteran Gregg Maynard spoke to the council and said he has put a lot of work into the park, and the Huey has taken a lot of damage from vandals. “It’s time to do something about it.” He said a fence might help, but it would hide the helicopter.

“Helicopters belong in the air,” he said. Maynard said he has done his research and has plans to get funding so raising the helicopter will not cost the taxpayers any money. In addition, the Huey will be taken to the airport to be repainted before it is mounted again.

Several veterans were in attendance, and all agreed they wanted to see it back in the air again.

Maynard said Marcos Montes De Oca is the engineer working on the plans and it would be safe in winds up to 185mph. “If we get winds of 185mph,” said Maynard, “the helicopter will be the least of our worries.”

The council agreed to moving forward on raising the helicopter.