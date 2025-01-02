Helicopter to be refurbished

Posted Thursday, January 2, 2025 12:55 pm

The helicopter will be refurbished and then returned to the park but suspended to make it harder for vandals to reach. The helicopter has been vandalized multiple times. When the helicopter returns to Veterans Park, it will look similar to this one. Previous Next

OKEECHOBEE — The helicopter in Veteran’s Park is getting a whole new look. Not only will it be cleaned and freshened up, but it will also be raised up on a pedestal to, hopefully, make it more difficult for vandals to reach.

Gregg Maynard has been the unofficial tender of Veteran’s Park for years. If you see someone working there, it’s usually him or someone he has asked to help with a project.

The helicopter is Maynard’s latest project, and he explained that NO tax dollars are being used. Everything is being done through donations. $2,000 worth of paint was donated by a private citizen, and Okeechobee Paint Center volunteered their services. Friends of Army Aviation loaned their transport trailer so the helicopter could be safely moved.

When completed, Maynard said the helicopter will have a Red Cross on it, signifying the role of similar choppers during the Vietnam War.

This year’s Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class has been hard at work raising money to purchase the stand, and Okeechobee Christian Academy contributed to this project as well.

Maynard said they are waiting on plans, and when they have them, he and Commissioner Frank DeCarlo will build it. CRW is donating all the concrete and rebar, and Commissioner David Hazellief will run the heavy equipment.

If you would like to help, Maynard said there is some patch metal work that needs to be done, and the paint center cannot do it. He is trying to raise money for that now. Maynard can be contacted through Facebook or by phone 863-484-0170.