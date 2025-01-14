Helicopter to be returned home soon

Posted Tuesday, January 14, 2025 11:10 am

OKEECHOBEE — The Veterans Park helicopter is being restored and will be home soon.

Gregg Maynard, a local veteran who is the unofficial caretaker of Veterans Park, said the chopper should be back in its place in a few weeks. The ultimate goal is for it to be raised in the air so it will make it more difficult for vandals to access. The helicopter has been vandalized multiple times.

Many veterans have been calling for the helicopter to be raised to make it a little harder for the vandals to access the helicopter.

Veteran Gregg Maynard spoke to the council and said he has put a lot of work into the park, and the Huey has taken a lot of damage from vandals. “It’s time to do something about it.” He said a fence might help, but it would hide the helicopter.

“Helicopters belong in the air,” he said. Maynard said he has done his research and has plans to get funding so raising the helicopter will not cost the taxpayers any money. In addition, the Huey will be taken to the airport to be repainted before it is mounted again.

Maynard expressed gratitude to Rosie Underhill Parker for donating the paint, and Okeechobee Painting Center for painting the helicopter at no charge.

The Okeechobee Chamber of Commerce 2025 Leadership Class has been working to raise money for a stand the helicopter can be mounted upon. Okeechobee Christian Academy raised money to help with this effort.

“Shout out to Jeff Varnadore and Advanced Auto for the primer and to Chris Winslade for the patch work,” said Maynard.

They are currently looking for replacement skids due to corrosion on the old ones.

Once the funds are raised for the platform, Frank DeCarlo and Maynard will build it using concrete and rebar donated by CRW. David Hazellief will be providing and running the heavy equipment to put it all together.

If you would like to help with this project in any way, contact Maynard either on Facebook or at 863-484-0170.