Helping People Succeed celebrates 60th anniversary

Okeechobee County Commissioners honored Helping People Succeed during the Dec. 19 board meeting in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse.
OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Commissioners honored Helping People Succeed during the Dec. 19 board meeting in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse.
December 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the Helping People Succeed organization.
According to the staff report, Helping People Succeed, is a nonprofit organization that has dedicated the past 60 years providing vital services to Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties, making a significant impact on the lives of countless children, individuals and families. This non-profit organization offers a range of services focused on education, training, and employment support for individuals with disabilities, including children and adults, providing programs like parent education, behavioral support for children, life skills classes, job development, community connection activities, and volunteer opportunities to help individuals reach their full potential and become contributing members of their community; all aimed at improving quality of life across different age groups through tireless efforts of volunteers, staff and generous donors. Helping People Succeed has achieved remarkable milestones and growth in its programs, by filling the needs in communities through services in the following programs: Baby Steps, Healthy Families, Successful Futures and Behavioral Health Services.
Commissioner Brad Goodbread said while many people help others in the holiday seasons, Helping People Succeed helps community members year-round.
“It’s a pleasure to serve this community. It’s one of the most giving communities I have ever been involved with,” said Kara Stimpson, president/CEO of Helping People Succeed. “During this holiday season we have received very generous help from this community.