Helpline available to help families impacted by Alzheimer’s facing Hurricane Milton

News from Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
Posted 10/9/24

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is reminding families in the affected areas who are caring for loved ones...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Helpline available to help families impacted by Alzheimer’s facing Hurricane Milton

Posted
News from Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

NEW YORK (October 8, 2024)— With millions of people in the southeastern United States preparing for Hurricane Milton, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is reminding families in the affected areas who are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses that the AFA Helpline is available to provide assistance, answers, and support. AFA’s Helpline is open seven days a week and staffed entirely by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care.

 

Ways to connect with the AFA Helpline include:

  • Phone: 866-232-8484
  • Text message: 646-586-5283
  • Webchat at alzfdn.org (click on the blue-and-white chat icon on the lower right-hand corner of the page)

AFA’s Helpline social workers can address questions such as:

  • How do I answer questions about the hurricane and its consequences?
  • How can I keep my loved one feeling safe?
  • How do I help them cope with disorientation, stress, and/or anxiety?
  • What can I do to help prevent or reduce agitation?
  • How do I help my loved one handle disruptions to their daily routine?
  • What steps can I take to reduce the likelihood that my loved one wanders from safety, particularly at night?
  • How do I acclimate my loved one to new surroundings after evacuating, and what can I do to prepare them for the transition beforehand?

Individuals can connect with a licensed social worker seven days a week through the AFA Helpline by calling 866-232-8484, sending a text to 646-586-5283 or web chatting through www.alzfdn.org.

alzheimer's, dementia, helpline

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hurricane storm surge churned Lake O

Palm tree survival after hurricanes: UF/IFAS tips and …

Farmers and ranchers asked to report storm losses

DOH-Hendry offices reopen after severe weather

x