Helpline available to help families impacted by Alzheimer’s facing Hurricane Milton

NEW YORK (October 8, 2024)— With millions of people in the southeastern United States preparing for Hurricane Milton, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is reminding families in the affected areas who are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses that the AFA Helpline is available to provide assistance, answers, and support. AFA’s Helpline is open seven days a week and staffed entirely by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care.
Individuals can connect with a licensed social worker seven days a week through the AFA Helpline by calling 866-232-8484, sending a text to 646-586-5283 or web chatting through www.alzfdn.org.