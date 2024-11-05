Hendry and Glades County voters turn out for election

Posted 11/5/24

Hendry and Glades Counties saw high voter turnout for the 2024 General Election,

Hendry and Glades Counties saw high voter turnout for the 2024 General Election,

 In Hendry County 82.5% of registered voters participated in the election.

In the Clewiston City Commission race, three seats were on the ballot.

James Pittman received 1,380 votes.

Mali Soto Gardner received 1,123 votes.

Jason Williams received 1,141 votes.

Greg Thompson received 747 votes.

Roly Gonzalez received 641 votes

Glades County had 76% of registered voters participating in the election.

In the Glades County Commission District 5 race, Republican Tim Stanley received 4,044 votes.

Kevin Flanagan (no party affiliation) received 1,004 votes.

Hendry, Glades votes

