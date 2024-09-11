Hendry commissioners roll back tax rate

Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 11:56 am

CLEWISTON -- At the last county budget hearing, Hendry County Commissioners asked county staff to “sharpen their pencils” and reduce the county tax millage. While the proposed rate of 6.925 mills was lower than the current 7.1 mills rate, commissioners wanted to trim it even more.

At their Sept. 9 meeting, commissioners approved an ad valorem tax rate of 6.8022 mills.

One mill equals $1 in property taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

The approved rate is equal to the rollback rate – the millage required to raise the same amount of revenue as the previous fiscal year, but based on the current property values. Since property values have increased since 2023, the lower tax rate will generate the same amount of ad valorem taxes as the higher rate did in the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Hendry County property values are now $418,5298,085.

The 2024/2025 county budget is $112,983,625.

Commissioner Ramon Iglesias praised County Administrator Jennifer Davis and her team for their work on the budget. He said a lot goes into managing a county budget.

Commissioner Emory Howard said from fiscal year 2018/2019 to fiscal year 2024/2025, the county has been on a downward trend in millage. “We have been hearing you. We understand because we have the same inflationary constraints of us on a county that you have at home,” he said. “This staff has found a way to still provide law enforcement, EMS, fire, drainage, roads – everything – it may not be at the level we want it to be, and we’re getting there. We have been able to pull it off while at the same time lowering the millage rate for you and making us a more financially healthy county through Mrs. Davis’s leadership.”

In the public comment period, several residents complained about flooding from recent heavy rainfall. Commissioner Karson Turner said they will have staff look into the drainage problems and see what the county can do. According to county staff, in some areas they cannot improve drainage because some property owners refuse to give the county the necessary easements. Commissioner Mitchell Wills said they have been struggling with drainage issues and property owners who refuse to give the county drainage easements since he was a young child.

In other business, Hendry County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution against Amendment 3, which will be on the Florida ballot in November. Amendment 3 would legalize adult recreational use of marijuana. The amendment needs 60% of voter approval to pass.

“If the amendment passes, people can get high, high in Hendry County and we can’t do anything about it. Is that right?” asked Turner.

County Attorney Matt Raulerson said Hendry County already prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries. He said they can also prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries in Hendry County. Turner noted some places in the country limit alcohol sales.