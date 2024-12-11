Hendry commissioners say 'no' to sand mine near Montura

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/11/24

Hendry County Commissioners voted against a zoning change to allow a sand mine near Montura Ranch Estates.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Three sworn in as county commissioners

Golfers say they found themselves under fire

Hendry County Legislative Delegation to meet

Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s Finance …

x