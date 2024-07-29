Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Monday, July 29, 2024 10:29 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), July 10 through July 28.

• William Ferrer, 22, LaBelle, was arrested July 15 by Deputy A. McCarty and charged with theft of motor vehicle.

• Lazaro Mayor, 38, Clewiston, was arrested July 15 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with felony probation violation.

• Geraldine Osceola, 54, Clewiston, was arrested July 15 by Sgt. L. Hernandez and charged with outstanding felony warrant.

• Redyl Rosario, 20, unknown, was arrested July 15 by Cpl. Afonso and Detective C. Earl and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, unlawful possession personal identification information, possession of counterfeit credit cards, possess of forged bills and possession of stolen credit cards/debit cards.

• Salvatore Katz, 39, Lehigh Acres, was arrested July 16 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with three counts of felony probation violation.

• Porscha Cruz, 34, LaBelle, was arrested July 16 by Deputy D. Reaves and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lawrence Whaley, 46, Ft. Myers, was arrested July 16 by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans and charged with felony probation violation.

• Kemar Hyman, 21, Lauderhill, was arrested July 16 by Deputy D. Reaves and charged with fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

• Joel Flores, Jr., 29, Ft. Myers, was arrested July 16 by Sgt. J. Lock and charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding.

• Jhon Mesa, 19, LaBelle, was arrested July 17 by Detective S. Bustamante and charged with motor vehicle theft, grand theft, robbery and battery.

• Isaac Rodriguez, Jr., 28, LaBelle, was arrested July 17 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

• Manjaro Carrington, 44, Clewiston, was arrested July 17 by Deputy J. Keith and charged with DUI and hit & run.

• William Ferrer, 22, LaBelle, was arrested by Deputy A. McCarty and charged with burglary of occupied dwelling.

• Jhon Mesa, 19, LaBelle, was arrested July 18 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with felony violation of probation.

• Pablo Gonzalez, 25, LaBelle, was arrested July 18 by Deputy G. Camacho and charged with outstanding felony failure to appear.

• Javier Cruz Apolinar, 29, Clewiston, was arrested July 18 by Deputy B. Dibernardino and charged with DUI, battery and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

• Joseph Hill, Jr,, 39, Cape Coral, was arrested July 19 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

• Travaughn Gaines, 43, LaBelle, was arrested July 20 by Deputy S. Monteiro and charged with battery on person 65 years of age or older.

• Chance Blackmon, 18, Clewiston, was arrested on July 22, Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of possession of firearm by person younger than 21 years of age, carrying concealed firearm, delivery/distribute methamphetamine within 1000’ of public housing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Devonte Jamar Davis, 9, Clewiston, was arrested on July 23, by Det. Sgt. E. Morgan on charges of carrying concealed firearm and armed trespass.

• Kelty Loranlo Miller, 46, Avon Park, was arrested on July 23, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Jose Alexie Santiago, 23, Tampa, was arrested on July 23, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of grand theft of firearm.

• Vincent Latrell Fortune, 34, Clewiston, was arrested on July 24, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony failure to appear and contempt of court.

• Martin Rojas, 56, Immokalee, was arrested on July 24, by Deputy Sheriff S. Monteiro on charges of illegal harvesting of palmetto berries without permission

• Antonio Salas Bravo, 52, Immokalee, was arrested on July 24, by Deputy Sheriff S. Monteiro on charges of illegal harvesting of palmetto berries without permission.

• Glyne Adolphus Straker, Jr., 27, Belle Glade, was arrested on July 24, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• 16-year-old female, LaBelle, was arrested on July 24, by Deputy Sheriff K. Negron on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

• Dustin Shane Jordan, 39, LaBelle, was arrested on July 24, by Sgt. J. Lock on charges of driving while license suspended – habitual offender.

• Izaiaz Galindo, 18, Immokalee, was arrested on July 25, by Deputy Sheriff K. Negron on charges of grand theft.

• Shelly Lynn Stahl, 59, LaBelle, was arrested on July 26, by Deputy Sheriff M. Bell on charges on three counts of felony probation violation.

• Faydra Dawn Hernandez, 45 Ft. Myers, was arrested on July 27, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keith on charges of DUI and driving while license suspended.

• Victor Manual Govea, 48, LaBelle, was arrested on July 28, by Deputy Sheriff M. Bell on charges of aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older.

• Kevin Geovany Sanchez, 21, LaBelle, was arrested on July 28, by Deputy Sheriff A. McCarty on charges of aggravated battery on pregnant person.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.