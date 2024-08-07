Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, August 7, 2024 11:36 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), July 29 through Aug. 4.

• Kevin Geovaney Sanchez, 21, LaBelle, was arrested on July 29, by Det. S. Monteriro on charges of aggravated battery should have known victim was pregnant, contempt of court, retaliation against victim in official proceeding and tampering with victim/witness.

• Emmanuel Dominique, 38, Immokalee, was arrested on July 29, by Detective S. Monteriro on charges of destroy/harvesting palmetto berries without permission.

• 16- year-old male, Lehigh Acres, was arrested on July 29, by Deputy Sheriff J. Newbern on charges of grand theft.

• Juan Antonio Marquez, 49, LaBelle, was arrested on July 30, by Deputy Sheriff G. Hull on charges of possession of methamphetamine and out of county warrant.

• Yoandry Primelle-Rivas, 39, Clewiston, was arrested on July 30, by Deputy Sheriff J. Ramirez-Garcia on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Edward Lee Ward, 39, LaBelle, was arrested on July 31, by Deputy Sheriff J. Newburn on charges of destroying/harvesting palmetto berries without permission.

• Shannon Miner Hart, 47, LaBelle, was arrested on July 31, by Deputy Sheriff J. Newbern on charges of destroying/harvesting palmetto berries without permission.

• Thierdens Thelugene, 32, Immokalee, was arrested on July 31, by Ag. Deputy A. Butler on charges of destroying/harvesting palmetto berries without permission.

• Javier Crespo, 44, Clewiston, was arrested on August 1, by Sgt. K. Barrientos on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Donald Brent Sinnett, 42, Clewiston, was arrested on August 1, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery.

• Gina Lola Napier, 46, LaBelle, was arrested on August 2, by Deputy Sheriff M. Frazier for felony violation of probation.

• Chamorian Deneydrian Thicklin, 22, Clewiston, was arrested on August 2, by Det. N. Todd on two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Jessica M. Burun, 25, Ft Myers, was arrested on August 2, by Sgt. L. Hernandez on charges of felony probation violation.

• Henry Vinicio Ordonez, Gregorio, 30, Clewiston, was arrested on August 3, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence.

• 15-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested on August 3, by Deputy Sheriff G. Hull on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery.

• Javaungh Andy McGrie, 38, Clewiston, was arrested on August 3, by Deputy Sheriff E. Foster on charges of three counts of aggravated battery, kidnapping, aggravated assault with intent to commit felony and two counts of felony probation violation.

• Adam Atkinson, 25, Clewiston, was arrested on August 3, by Cpl. S. Rivera on charges of fleing and eluding police, resist arrest with violence, battery on LEO, theft of motor vehicle and theft of LEO equipment for emergency vehicle $300 or more.

• Ethan Lane Taylor, 34, at large, was arrested on August 4, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.

• Raul Garcia Torres, 56, LaBelle, was arrested on August 4, by Deputy Sheriff G. Hull on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.