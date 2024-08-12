Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Monday, August 12, 2024 6:49 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Aug. 5-9.

• Juan Garcia, 65, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 5 by Agricultural Deputy B. A. Maynard, Jr., and charged with destroy/harvest palmetto berries without permission.

• Nicolas Lopez Vasquez, 62, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 5 by Agricultural Deputy B. A. Maynard, Jr., and charged with destroy/harvest palmetto berries without permission.

• Martin Garcia Macias, 53, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 5 by Agricultural Deputy B. A. Maynard, Jr., and charged with destroy/harvest palmetto berries without permission.

• Gilberto Sierra Ruiz, 65, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 5 by Agricultural Deputy B. A. Maynard, Jr., and charged with destroy/harvest palmetto berries without permission.

• Manuel Patishtan, 45, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 5 by Ag. Deputy B. A. Maynard, Jr., and charged with destroy/harvest palmetto berries without permission.

• Juan Ramirez, 24, Naples was arrested Aug. 6 by Deputy G. Camacho and charged with battery by person detained in jail facility.

• Antonio Dean, 26, Homestead, was arrested Aug. 6 by Deputy G. Camacho and charged with battery by person detained in jail facility.

• Leonardo Valdes, 29, Hialeah, was arrested Aug. 7 by Cpl. V. Lopez and charged with own/operating/conduct/aid and abete a chop shop.

• Mario Malik Richardson, 32, Peterman, Ala., was arrested Aug. 8 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked and threat by intimidation.

• Adrian Nixon, 32, West Palm Beach, was arrested Aug. 8 by Detective D. McNeil and charged with battery by person detained in jail facility.

• Marvin Hernandez, 35, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 8 by Deputy J. Tomblin and charged with felony probation violation.

• Guillermo Hernandez Hernandez, 45, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 8 by Det. N. Todd and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

• 15-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 8 by Deputy B. Barrira and charged with aggravated battery and battery.

• Aaliyah Alvardo, 22, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 19 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with felony failure to appear.

• Jeston Clark, 29, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 10 by Det. S. Bustamante and charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, 1 count of firing deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and 1 count of use of firearm during a commission of a felony.

• Melissa Howard, 31, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 10 by Cpl. V. Lopez and charged with outstanding felony warrant.

• 17-year-old female, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 11 by Deputy I. Cadena and charged with battery on LEO and resist arrest without violence.

• Javier Fundora, 30, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 11 by Deputy J. Carranza and charged with felony probation violation.

• Luis Gonzalez, 22, Belle Glade, was arrested Aug. 11 by Deputy D. Blanco.

