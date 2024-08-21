Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11:52 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Aug. 12-18.

• James Ryan Caulfield, 39, LaBelle, was arrested on Aug. 12, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and sexual battery.

• Saintalis Sisma, 37, Lehigh Acres, was arrested on Aug. 12, by Deputy Sheriff D. Reaves on charges of possession of marijuana over 20 grams and reckless driving.

• Christopher Lance English, 34, Alva, was arrested on Aug. 12, by Cpl. J. Cielinski on charges of felony battery.

• LeMorris Jacoby Davis, 37, Clewiston, was arrested on Aug. 12, by Depity Sheriff H. Ramirez Garcia on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Daniel Howard Glidden, 44, Clewiston, was arrested on Aug. 12, by Deputy Sheriff J. Ramirez Garcia on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Luandy Collazo Rodriguez, 27, West Palm Beach, was arrested on Aug. 12, by Depity Sheriff O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

• Juan Lee Pujol, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Aug. 13, by Deputy Sheriff M. Frazier on charges of felony probation violation.

• Rose Darline Zamy, 28, Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 13, by Sgt. M. White on charges of harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Pierre Miclenton, 29, Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 13, by Sgt. M. White on charges of harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Renee Julionise, 25, Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 13, by Sgt. M. White on charges of harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Milourde Alexis, 31, Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 13, by Sgt. M. White on charges of harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Javaungh Andy McGhil, 39, Clewiston, was arrested on Aug. 13, by Sgt. C. Geraci on charges of felony violation of no contact order.

• Wilby Edgar Lopez Lopez, 34, Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 14, by Deputy Sheriff. M. Huapilla on charges of felony trespass and harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Byron Jamal Maxie, 33, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Aug. 14, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of two outstanding warrants for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of structure/vehicle known to traffic drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine, use of two-way communication device to facilitate a crime and felony probation violation.

• Tania Del Rosario Ponce, 33, Clewiston, was arrested on Aug. 14, by Deputy Sheriff E. Foster on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm.

• Javaungh McGhie, 38, Clewiston, was arrested on Aug. 14, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Michael David Jones, 25, Plant City, was arrested on Aug. 15, by Deputy Sheriff G. Camacho on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Ty’Jae Isaiah Adams, 22, LaBelle, was arrested on Aug. 15, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Chilorve Mirthyl, 37, Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 15, by Ag. Deputy B.A. Maynard, Jr., on charges of harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Roseline Leon, 36, , Immokalee, was arrested on Aug. 15 by Ag. Deputy B.A. Maynard, Jr., on charges of harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Anna Walda Victoria Zavala, 30, LaBelle, was arrested on August 16, by K9 Deputy R. Bellini on two counts of felony violation of probation.

• Yoandry Lopez Acosta, 40, Clewiston, waws arrested on August 16, by Deputy D. Coronilla on charges of DUI.

• Juan Carlos Garcia, 39, Belle Glade, was arrested on August 16, by Deput Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of possession of marijuana under 20 grams and felony probation violation.

• Scott David Dumm, 44, LaBelle, was arrested on August 16, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Jeffery Dale Goodpaster, 67, LaBelle, was arrested on August 17, by K9 Cpl. M. Afonso Possession of cocaine and felony violation of probation.

• Austin David Guerrero, 23, LaBelle, was arrested on August 17, by Deputy Sheriff D. Coronilla on charges of grand theft of firearm, possession of cocaine, permit unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

• Ryan Michael Guerrero, 20, LaBelle, was arrested on August 17, by Deputy Sheriff D. Coronilla on charges of operating a motor vehicle without valid DL, flee AND eluding LEO and failure to register motor vehicle.

• Angel Martin Aranda Ramirez, 26, LaBelle, was arrested on August 18, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Javier Franco, 23, LaBelle, was arrested on August 18, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.