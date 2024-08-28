Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 9:37 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Aug. 19-25.

• Lazzaro Corton, 25, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 19 by Cpl. V. Lopez and charged with felony violation of probation.

• Jelani Reid, 36, Lehigh Acres, was arrested Aug. 20 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

• Kevin Sanchez, 21, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 20 by Deputy S. Monteiro and charged with retaliation against victim, aggravated battery on pregnant woman, violation of pre-trial release and tampering with a witness.

• Megan Gonzalez, 33, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 20 by Cpl. V. Lopez and charged with grand theft.

• Tammy Landrum, 55, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 21 by Deputy A. McCarty and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Abel Rayo, 30, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 21 by Detective R. Louis-Pierre and charged with felony criminal mischief, grand theft, burglary dwelling damage over $100,000 and trespassing.

• Linda Evens, 58, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 21 by Cpl. L. Drew and charged with felony violation of probation, resist officer without violence and two counts of felony violation of probation.

• Kyra Chute, 24, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 21 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with felony failure to appear.

• Walfredo Masses, 57, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 21 by Deputy E. Foster and charged with battery and kidnapping.

• Danita White, 44, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 21 by Sgt. J Locke and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

• Jose Rodriguez, 46, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 21 by Sgt. M. White and charged with Destruction/Harvesting of Palmetto Berries and Trespassing

• Jim Jade, 35, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 22 by Deputy K. Negron and charged with possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Sarah Garner, 34, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 22 by Deputy M. Huapilla and charged with possession of drug equipment and possession of methamphetamine.

• Sykvia Perez, 37, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 23 by Cpl. M. Afonso and charged with possession of controlled substance without a prescription and 2X felony probation.

• Ralph Landrum, 39, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 23 by Cpl. M. Afonso and charged with possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

Ramon Cuellar Polanco, 67, Clewiston was arrested on August 23, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of Felony Probation Violation

• Lindsey Johnson, 37, Arcadia was arrested Aug. 23 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with felony failure to appear.

• Jim Jade, 35, Valrico, was arrested Aug. 23 by Detective R. Louis-Pierre and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Falius Delva, 73, Ft. Myers, was arrested Aug. 23 by Agricultural Deputy B.A. Maynard and charged with harvest/destruction of palmetto berries without permission.

• William Arnold, 48, Moore Haven, was arrested Aug. 23 by Deputy G. Camacho and charged with felony violation of probation.

• Armando Velasquez, 31, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 23 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

• Audriaka Sirota, 24, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 24 by Deputy D. Blanco and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, DUI, DUI higher than 0.15 with person under 48 years of age.

• Mary-Soni Paul, 57, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 24 by Agricultural Deputy B.A. Maynard and charged with harvest/destruction of palmetto berries without permission.

• Launa Mesidor, 26, Deerfield Beach, was arrested Aug. 24 by Agricultural Deputy B.A. Maynard and charged with harvest/destruction of palmetto berries without permission.

• Wilner Pierre-Francois, 42, Lehigh Acres, was arrested Aug. 24 by Agricultural Deputy B.A. Maynard and charged with harvest/destruction of palmetto berries without permission.

• Lecler Leonel, 43, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 24 by Agricultural Deputy B.A. Maynard on charges of harvest/destruction of palmetto berries without permission.

• Cinelien Michel, 61, Lehigh Acres, was arrested Aug. 24 by Agricultural Deputy B.A. Maynard and charged with harvest/destruction of palmetto berries without permission.

• Leah Neely, 42, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 25 by Deputy H. Carranza on 2X Felony Violation of Probation.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.