Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, September 3, 2024 10:25 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Aug. 26 - Sept. 1.

• Raven Williams, 29, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 26 by Detective S. Bustamonte and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment.

• Sylvia Williams, 54, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 26 by Detective S. Bustamonte and charged with trafficking cocaine.

• Neal Murray, 77, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 26 by Deputy M. Huapilla and charged with failure to register, failure to report change of state jurisdiction, failure to register as required, failure to report main residence change and failure to report vacating residence within 48 hours.

• Mary Ann Murray, 68, Ft. Pierce, was arrested Aug. 27 by Deputy O. Gonzalez and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription, smuggling contraband into detention facility and felony violation of probation.

• Deontris Miller, 34, St. Lucie was arrested Aug. 27 by Deputy O. Gonzalez and charged with possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Stephanie Marquez, 33, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 27 by Agricultural Sgt. M. White and charged with forged/false palmetto berry permit and harvest/destroy palmetto berries without permission.

• Rocelin Lucien, 45, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 27 by Agricultural Sgt. M. White and charged with forged/false palmetto berry permit and harvest/destroy palmetto berries without permission.

• Robert Ramos, 42, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 27 by Deputy M. Huipilla and charged with grand theft of motor vehicle.

• Alex Mendez-Sales, 19, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 28 by Deputy J. Newbern and charged with forged/false palmetto berry permit and harvest/destroy palmetto berries without permission.

• Victorino Ramos Sanchez, 35, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 28 by Deputy J. Newbern and charged with forged/false palmetto berry permit and harvest/destroy palmetto berries without permission.

• Alejandro Guzman Deraz, 29, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 28 by Detective Sgt. R. Krasinskas and charged with failure to obey traffic control device, flee & eluding, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, destruction of evidence and littering over 500 lbs.

• Ronald Jackson, 41, Pennington Gap, VA, was arrested Aug. 28 by K9 Cpl. L. Drew and charged with loitering & prowling, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.

• Talbot Karsa Fuller, 35, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 30 by K9 Cpl. L. Drew and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, trafficking fentnyl, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia use to transport fentanyl.

• Mikira Ja’Sha Mungin, 32, Immokalee was arrested Aug. 30 by Deputy D. Reaves and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, trafficking fentnyl, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia use to transport fentanyl.

• Univel Ramirez, 34, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 30 by Deputy D. Reaves and charged with grand theft of motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property.

• Cinelien Michel, 61, Lehigh Acres was arrested Aug. 30 by Agricultural Sgt. M. White and charged with forged/false palmetto berry permit and harvest/destroy palmetto berries without permission.

• Jose Garfias Zarco, 53, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 30 by Deputy M. Huipilla and charged with felony out of state fugitive.

• Chaz Ortega, 20, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 31 by Deputy J. Newbern and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

• Christian Arriola, 26, LaBelle, was arrested Aug. 31 by Deputy J. Newbern and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

• Angel Herrera, 30, Clewiston, was arrested Aug. 31 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with fleeing & eluding LEO and possession of ammunition by convicted Fla. felon.

• David Bermudez, 40, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 31 by Deputy D. Reaves and charged with felony probation violation.

• Toby Lee, 52, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 1 by Sgt. K. Barrientos and charged with aggravated stalking, felony battery and misdemeanor violation of probation.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.