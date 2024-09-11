Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 4:37 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Sept. 2 - Sept. 9.

• Toby Lee, 52, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 2 by Deputy R. Angelo on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Jose Alvarez Chavez, 26, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 2 by Deputy I. Cadena on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Miguel Cerda Ramirez, 41, Clewiston, was arrested on Sept. 3 by Deputy M. Ramos on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked – third or subsequent violation.

• Jeremy Thomas, 21, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 3 by Deputy H. Tomblin on charges of attempted murder.

• Delvin Martinez Portal, 54, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 4 by Ag. Sgt. M. White on charges of felony trespass and harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Yansley Delgado Bejerano, 33, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 4, by Ag. Sgt. M. White on charges of felony trespass and harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Didier Gonzalez-Sario, 43, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 4 by Ag. Sgt. M. White on charges of felony trespass and harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Ismael Pedrosa Garcia, 52, North Miami, was arrested Sept. 4 by Ag. Sgt. M. White on charges of felony trespass and harvesting/destroying palmetto berries without permission.

• Daniell Pent, 37, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 4 by Sgt. N. Reed on charges of violation of conditional release and felony failure to appear.

• Ciara Smith, 18, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 4 by Deputy B. Dibernardino on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, possession of controlled substance without prescription and carrying concealed firearm under the age of 21.

• Richard Cockram, 60, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 5 by Cpl. P. Lepore on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Vinson Hunter, 54, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 5 by Deputy E. Foster for 4X felony violation of probation, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs.

• Dustin Jordan, 39, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 5 by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked – habitual offender.

• Mary Ann Murray, 68, Ft. Pierce, was arrested Sept. 6 by K-9 Deputy O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and smuggling contraband into detention facility.

• Josephine Daffin, 54, Ft. Pierce, was arrested Sept. 6 by K-9 Deputy O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

• Dustin Sanchez, 25, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 6 by Detective D. McNeil on charges of possession of marijuana under 20 grams and use/possession of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs.

• Luis Quinones, 37, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 6 by Detective D. Calvo Driggs on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug equipment.

• Chase Richardson, 43, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 7 by Detective L. Pierre on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.

• Wilson Rivera, 18, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 8 by Deputy B. Dibernardino on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a valid DL.

• Georges Charlot, 59, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 8 by Deputy B. Dibernardino on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment.

• Heather Ruiz, 35, Cape Coral was arrested Sept. 8 by Deputy G. Camacho on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Derrick Jackson, 28, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 8 by Deputy H. Carranza on charges of possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of synthetic marijuana, out of county warrant (two counts) and felony violation of probation.

• Seliana Velasquez, 13, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 8 by Detective D. McNeil on charges of send written threat to conduct mass shooting, use of two-way communications to facilitate a felony and destroying evidence.

• Diego Salazar, 13, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 8 by Det. D. McNeil on charges of send written threat to conduct mass shooting and use of two-way communications to facilitate a felony.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.