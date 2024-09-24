Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 11:07 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Sept. 16 - Sept. 22.

• Russell Crespo, 46, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 16 by Deputy I. Cadena on charges of possession controlled substance without prescription and felony probation violation.

• Chakayla Fleming, 25, Georgia, was arrested Sept. 16 by Deputy B. Barrira on charges of sending written threats to kill.

• Lazaro Mayor, 38, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 16 by Deputy J. Tomblin on charges of attempted murder and felony probation violation.

• Michael Patterson, 27, Lutz, was arrested Sept. 17 by Deputy G. Camacho on charges of felony probation violation.

• Marvin Hernandez,35, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 18 by Deputy A. Bell on charges of felony probation violation.

• Martin Gonzalez, 43, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 18 by Deputy G. Hull on charges of felony probation violation.

• Antonio Perez, 41, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 19 by Deputy J. Ramirez Garcia on charges of felony failure to appear, petit theft, 3X possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Robert Johnson, 34, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 20 by Deputy M. Huapilla on charges of battery by person detained in jail facility.

• Angel Rosales, 28, Lehigh Acres, was arrested Sept. 20 by Deputy M. Huapilla on charges of battery by person detained in jail facility.

• Domini DeAngelo Nealy, 34, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 21 by Deputy J. Tomlin on charges of felony battery.

• 17-year-old female, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 22 by Deputy D. Blanco on charges of battery, and battery on LEO.

• Dennis Johnson, 65, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 22 by Deputy D. Blanco on charges of DUI – serious bodily injury to another and DUI.

• Leatrice Cypress, 42, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 22 by Deputy G. Camacho on charges of felony failure to appear.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.