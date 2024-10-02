Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 1:54 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Sept. 23-30.

• Pablo Gonzalez Escobedo, 30, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 23 by Deputy H. Ramirez Garcia on charges of burglary, voyeurism, trespassing and stalking.

• Emmanuel Eiras, 28, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 23 by Deputy G. Camacho on charges of interfering with 911 call and battery.

• Cesar Torres, 30, LaBelle was arrested Sept. 23 by Deputy K. Negron on charges of smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

• 15-year-old female, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 23 by Detective Sgt. D. McNeil on charges of written threats to commit a mass shooting.

• Wrangler Pitts 23, Naples, was arrested Sept. 23 by Deputy K. Negron on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Rudy Caceres, 48, Tamarac, was arrested Sept. 23 by Deputy I. Cadena on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property and possession of cocaine.

• Taylor Carroll, 29, Enterprise, AL, was arrested Sept. 24 by Deputy G. Hull on charges of felony probation violation.

• Jose Ramos, 25, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 24 by Deputy D. Coronilla on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Jasheed Stephens, 21, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 26 by Deputy D. Givans on felony probation violation.

Felicita Colon, 39, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 26 by Deputy J. Tomblin on charges of petit theft, dealing in stolen property and fraud.

• Jessica Amezquita, 39, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 27 by Deputy D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• Berry Royal, 42, Alva, was arrested Sept. 27 by K9 Sgt. J. Locke on charges of felony driving while license suspended/revoked 3rd or subsequent violation.

• Makala Oryl, 25, N. Ft. Myers, was arrested Sept. 27 by Deputy G. Hull on charges of burglary, criminal mischief property damage and theft of motor vehicle.

• Christina Caravantes, 48, Labelle, was arrested Sept. 27 by Deputy D. Reaves on charges of DUI, possession of cocaine and violation of probation.

• Stephen Bivona, 30, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 27 by Deputy J. Newbern on charges of felony FTA, contempt of court and felony probation violation (2 counts).

• Michael Herndon, 48, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 28 by Deputy K. Negron on charges of burglary of unoccupied dwelling and petit theft.

• Santiago Gomez VillaGomez, 35, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 28 by Deputy M. Ramos on charges of battery and battery by strangulation.

• Willaim Cruz Alicea, 42, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 28 by Lt. E. Morgan on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while driver’s license suspended.

• Calvin Langford, 41, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 28 by Deputy K. Negron on charges of felony battery by strangulation.

• Michael Delgado Perez, 28, Naples, was arrested Sept. 28 by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of felony dumping on private property.

• Reinaldo Campbell, 59, Miami, was arrested Sept. 28 by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of felony dumping on private property.

• Yarlett Blanco, 42, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 28 by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of felony dumping on private property.

• Rosendo Dela Cruz Carrillo, 27, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 29 by Deputy D. Coronilla on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction without violence.

• Ian Spaziani, 49, Clewiston, was arrested Sept. 29 by Deputy H. Ramirez Garcia on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery.

• Juan Rodriguez, 60, LaBelle, was arrested Sept. 29 by Deputy J. Tomblin on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and fraud.

• Jon Lee Cambrelen Ramos, 29, North Ft. Myers, was arrested Sept. 29 by Deputy J. Newbern on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.