Hendry County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Sept. 30 - Oct. 7.

• Daniel Raymond Young, 38, Lehigh Acres, was arrested on Sept. 30, Deputy Sheriff J. Tomblin on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession/intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked 3rd of subsequent violation.

• Anthony Javier Crespo, 22, Clewiston, was arrested on Oct. 2, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of felony probation violation, fleeing & eluding and operating a motor vehicle without a valid DL.

• Eugene Antoines Dredric Otto, 40, Fort Myers, was arrested on Oct. 2, by Deputy Sheriff G. Hull on charges of felony probation violation, possession of controlled substance without a prescription and fraud.

• 15-year-old, Clewiston, was arrested on Oct. 3, by Deputy Sheriff C. Rossback on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• Freeman Joseph Noe, 44, LaBelle, was arrested on Oct. 3, by Deputy Sheriff D Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• Gregorio Antunez Reynosa, 23, Immokalee, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2024 by Deputy Sheriff G. Willis on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and use or display of firearm during a felony.

• Tracy Allen Hoopes, 58, Clewiston, was arrested on Oct. 5, by Deputy Sheriff J. Tomblin on charges of driving while license/suspended/revoked 3rd of subsequent violation.

