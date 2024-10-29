Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, October 29, 2024 3:09 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Oct. 7-13.

• Johnathan Soto. 21, LaBelle was arrested on Oct. 21, by Deputy Sheriff G. Camacho on charges of battery and felony probation of violation.

• Angel Luis Perez Rosado, 46, Immokalee was on Oct. 22, by Deputy Sheriff J. Ramirez Garcia on charges of driving while dl suspended – habitual offender.

• Brittney Sade Williams, 35, LaBelle, was arrested on Oct. 23, by Deputy Sheriff M. Frazier on charges of felony probation violation.

• Eliseo Ruth, 38, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Oct. 23, by Deputy Sheriff M. Frazier on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Jason O’Neal Jones, 42, Clewiston was arrested on Oct. 23, by Deputy Sheriff G. Willis on three counts of felony probation violation.

• Khalil Savonee Patrick, 28, Belle Glade, was arrested on Oct. 23, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, false ID provided to LEO and battery.

• Emilio Aguiar. 39, Moore Haven, was arrested on Oct. 24, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment and two counts of felony violation probation.

• Zakevious DeNorris Kirk, 23, Green Acres, Fl was arrested on Oct. 24, by Deputy Sheriff M. Frazier on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

• Jose Diza Martinez, 34, LaBelle was arrested on Oct. 24, by Sgt. J. Olvera on charges of felony burglary, felony criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment and petit theft.

• Linda Ann Evenes, 58, LaBelle was arrested on Oct. 24, by Deputy Sheriff M. Fraizer on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Patrick Michael Kelly, 33, LaBelle was arrested on Oct. 26, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

• Juanito Diaz-Carreno, 18, LaBelle was arrested on Oct. 26, by Deputy Sheriff H. Ramirez, Garcia on charges of DUI and reckless driving.

• Jose Alfredo Villa Gomez, 53, Clewiston was arrested on Oct. 27, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of DUI and obstruction without violence.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.