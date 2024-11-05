Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 2:24 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Oct. 28 - Nov 3.

• Kariesmi Martinez Sanchez, 28, Clewiston was arrested on Oct. 28, by Deputy Sheriff J. Tomblin on charges of DUI.

• Maikel Hernandez, Veloz, 40, Miami was arrested on Oct. 28, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Jesse Sanchez, 32, Houston, Texas on Oct. 30, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid DL.

• Marcos Dela Caridad Perez, 40, Clewiston was arrested on Oct. 31, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Linda Ann Evenes, 58, LaBelle was arrested on Nov. 1, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Carlos Manuel Velidanes, 67, Montura Ranch Estates, was arrested on Nov. 1, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of felony trespass, battery o person 65 or older and battery.

• Enrique Morales Valentine, 40, LaBelle was arrested on Nov. 2, by Cpl. L. drew on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Erik Alexander Ovando Arreola, 33, LaBelle was arrested on Nov. 2, 2024,k by Cpl. M. Afonso on charges of possession controlled substance without prescription, operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license and reckless driving.

• Luis Guillermo Ortiz Lopez, 45, Ft. Lauderdale was arrested on Nov. 3, by Deputy Sheriff D. Reaves on charges of DUI and felony violation of probation.

• Deborah A. Yacteen, 62, Springfield, MA, was arrested on Nov. 3, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of DUI.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.