Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Monday, November 25, 2024 4:42 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Nov. 18-24.

• Raven Breanna Williams, 30, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 18, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• Jennilynn Reyes Hernandez, 26, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 19, by Deputy Sheriff H. Ramirez-Garcia on charges of grand theft.

• Gabriel Francisco-Diego, 18, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2204, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of DUI.

• Rachel Diaz, 31, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2024,by Deputy Sheriff A. Bell on charges of felony probation violation.

• Julio Tomas Cruz Chic, 47, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 21, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of agg battery on pregnant person.

• Gary Lee Hicks, 54, Venice, was arrested on Nov. 21, by K( Deputy O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Nickolas Damen Muniz, 44, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 21, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

• Dennier Villazon Gomez, 25, Ft. Lauderdale, was arrested on Nov. 22, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of armed trespassing.

• Sergio Alejandro Mena Rivero, 25, Ft. Lauderdale, was arrested on Nov. 22, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of armed trespassing.

• Damien Ato Smith, 31, at large, was arrested on Nov. 22, by Sgt. L. Hernandez on charges of felony – out of state fugitive.

• 15-year-old, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 23, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of escape, petit theft, resist arrest without violence and out of county warrant.

• Johanna Gonzalez, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 24, by Dep8ity Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of DUI, possession of controlled substance without a prescription and smuggling contraband into detention facility.

• Taurino Villanueva Alvarez, 55, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 24, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of driving while license suspended – habitual offender.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.