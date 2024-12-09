Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Monday, December 9, 2024 4:09 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Dec 2-9.



• Johnny Daid Ford, 60, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 2, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of felony probation violation.

• Chad Dewitt Kay, 48, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 2, by Deputy Sheriff K. Negron on charges of felony probation violation.

• Johnny Johnson, 29, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 3, by Det. C. Earl on charges of pass forged instruments and grand theft.

• Tyler Lee Butler, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 4, by Deputy Sheriff J. Windham on charges of battery by strangulation, battery, second or subsequence offense and felony probation violation.

• Carlton Moore Henderson, 49, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 4, by Cpl. V. Lopez on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Marcellous Marcus Mitchell, 19, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 5, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of possession on controlled substance without prescription and grand theft.

• Kaylena Pearl Williams, 27, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• Andrew Jean Baptiste, 29, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec.r 5, by Sg. J. Lock on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of marijuana u/20 grams.

• Brian Adrian Menard, 68, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 6, by Deputy Seriff K. Negron on charges of burglary with assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

• Stephen Blake Waldon, 37, Sherman, TX was arrested on Dec.r 7, by Sgt. M. Kinney on charges of DUI and refusal to submit to blood -alcohol test.

• Ivan Neri-Hernandez, 44, Lehigh Acres, was arrested on Dec. 7, by Deputy Sheriff H. Ramirez Garcia on charged of DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid DL.

• Stephanie Cheryl Hawkes, 56, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Dec. 8, by Sgt. M. Kinney on charges of out of county warrant, possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.