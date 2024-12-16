Hendry County Arrest Report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office...
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Dec 10-15.
• Thalia Trejo, 33, LaBelle, was arrested Dec. 9 by Cpl. M. Afonso on charges of driving while driver’s license suspended habitual offender and felony probation violation.
• Jose Alvarez Chavez, 26, Miami, was arrested Dec. 9 by Deputy D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.
• Birttany Williams, 35, LaBelle, was arrested Dec. 9 by Deputy M. Frazier on charges of felony probation violation.
• Lefonza McCoy, 25, Clewiston, was arrested Dec. 11 by Deputy H, Carranza on charges of felony out of state fugitive.
• Johnni Williams, 60, Homestead, was arrested Dec. 11 by Deputy E. Atkinson on charges of out of county warrant and felony out of state fugitive.
• Paul Walker, 34, Port Orange, was arrested Dec. 14 by Deputy Angelo on charges of felony probation violation.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.