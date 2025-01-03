Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Friday, January 3, 2025 1:42 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Dec 16-29, 2024.

• Juan Gonzalez, 26, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 16, by Sgt. C. Geraci on charges of felony flee/eluding law enforcement and operatizing a motor vehicle without valid DL.

• Michael Lee Morris, 46, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 16, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of felony probation violation.

• Eric Alexander Whitlock, 36, Orlando, was arrested on Dec. 17, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked – habitual offender.

• Veronica Rivera, 42, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 17, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of grand theft and fraud.

• Jesus Santillana, 34, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 18, by Deputy Sheriff H. Ramirez Garcia on charges of battery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, felony criminal mischief and grand theft.

• Lefonza McCoy, 25, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 18, by Deputy Sheriff M. Frazier on charges of felony probation violation.

• Darinel Lopez-Diaz, 61, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2024, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of DUI.

• Alieski Ramos Leon, 28, Loxahatchee, was arrested on Dec. 19, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of armed trespassing.

• Yobanis Rodriguez-Ramirez, 48, at large, was arrested on Dec. 19, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of felony trespassing – commercial ag. property.

• Asiel Marcelo Garcia Vizcaino, 32, Lake Worth, was arrested on Dec. 19, by Cpl. D. Coronilla on charges of armed trespassing.

• Carlos Samuel Latorre-Lopez, 33, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 19, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of driving while DL suspended/revoked – habitual offender.

• Cecil Otis Johnson, 68, Felda, was arrested on Dec. 19, by Deputy Sheriff C. Link on charges of felony probation violation.

• Thomas Joseph Kern, 46, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Dec. 20, by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of DUI.

• Daniel Brandon Kellogg, 39, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 20, by Deputy Sheriff R. Morales on charges of felony contempt of court.

• Luis Pascual Moreno, 79, Lake Worth, was arrested on Dec. 20, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of DUI.

• Ruben Carcia Cavazos, 61, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 23, by Deputy Sheriff H Ramirez Garcia on charges of DUI.

• Jose Alberto Vasquez Landavberde, 23, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 25, by Deputy Sheriff H Ramirez Garcia on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

• 16-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 25, by Cpl. D. Reeves on charges of robbery.

• Marshall A. Simpson, 66, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 25, by Sgt. Z. Scelfo on charges of DUI.

• Apolinan Enrique Monjaraz, 32, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 27, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keith on charges of DUI.

• Markeem Ty’Keith Wilcher, 25, Jacksonville, was arrested on Dec. 27, by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and fraud.

• Secilia Maria Martinez, 34, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 27, by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of possession of drug equipment and possession of cocaine with intent to purchase.

• Senen Varona Perez, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Dec. 28, by Deputy Sheriff H. Carranza on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Jorge Perez Hernandez, 24, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 29, by Deputy Sheriff C. Link on charges of DUI, two counts of DUI property/personal injury and operating motor vehicle without valid DL.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.