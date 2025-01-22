Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, January 22, 2025 2:48 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Ja. 13-19, 2025.

• A 17-year-old male, of LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 13, by Deputy Sheriff J. Newbern on charges of grand theft of firearm, resist arrest without violence and unlawful possession of firearm by a minor.

• Travis James Sanders, 31, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan, 13 by Cpl. D. Reaves on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maria Elena Hernandezm, 56, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 13, by Deputy Sheriff R. Morales on an out of county felony warrant.

• Kristen Helen Sanders, 21, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 13, by Cpl. D. Reaves on a charge of grand theft.

• Alejandro Guzman Deraz, 29, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 14, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation and violation of conditional release.

• Rogelio Durann, 39, of Belle Glade, was arrested on Jan. 15, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keith on charges of grand theft, petit theft, altered forged instrument, forge of public records, and passing a forged instrument.

• Javaros Powell Lee, 27, of Clewiston was arrested on Jan. 16, by Deputy Sheriff H. Carranza on charges of Battery on Person 65 years of age or older.

• Jimmy Clercino Louisius, 40, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 17, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Luis Fernando Patricio Ramiro, 27, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 17, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Darnell Downs, 40, of Clewiston was arrested on Jan. 18, by Sgt. E. Foster on charges of fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a firearm and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Mildred Pascual, 19, of Clewiston was arrested on Jan. 18, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of DUI, possession of marijuana, hit & run and DUI with damage to property or person.

• Alejandro Lynn Browning, 24, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 18, Cpl. M. Afonso on charges of fleeing & eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

• Charles Robert Hill, 28, of Ft. Myers was arrested on Jan. 18, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of felony probation violation.

• Eyobed T. Seifu, 28, of Miami was arrested on Jan. 18, by Deputy Sheriff R. Morales on an out of state fugitive warrant.

• Ivette Lucia Rodriguez, 59, of Hialeah was arrested on Jan. 19, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on a charge of DUI.

• William Rafael Alonso Cuella, 56, of LaBelle was arrested on Jan. 19, by Deputy Sheriff C. Link on a charge of DUI.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.