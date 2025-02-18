Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2:08 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Feb. 10-16.

• Edward Ward, 39, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 11 by Deputy D. Reaves on charges of felony probation violation.

• Mark Guasp, 43, Clewiston, was arrested Feb. 11 by Cpl. L. Drew and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription, trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug equipment.

• Rolando Perez De La Cruz, 45, Ft. Myers, was arrested Feb. 12 by Deputy B. Dibernardino and charged with DUI and operating a vehicle without a valid DL.

• A 16-year-old, male, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 12 by Deputy J. Ramirez-Garcia and charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

• Dagan Holloway, 26, Clewiston was arrested Feb. 12 by Deputy D. Coronilla and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

• Normalinda Chairez, 24, Clewiston, was arrested Feb. 12 by Cpl. V. Lopez and charged with 2X felony probation violation

• Tony Billie, 20, Ft. Lauderdale, was arrested Feb. 12 by Deputy G. Willis and charged with felony violation of probation and out of county warrant.

• Ricardo Gonzalez,30, Clewiston, was arrested Feb. 12 by Deputy M. Frazier and charged with felony probation violation.

• Jessie Thomas, 51, Lehigh Acres, was arrested Feb. 12 by Sgt. J. Lock and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Raymond Osceola, 28, Naples, was arrested Feb. 13 by Deputy A. McCarty and charged with DUI and refusal to submit.

• 17-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 14 by Cpl. D. Reaves and charged with theft of motor vehicle and petit theft.

• Marvin Hernandez, 35, LaBelle was arrested Feb. 14 by Deputy D. Gavins and charged with 2X of felony violation probation.

• Jimmy Wagner, 53, Moore Haven, was arrested Feb. 14 by Cpl. L. Rodriguez and charged with fleeing & eluding LEO, possession of firearm by Florida felon, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment, driving while license/suspended/revoke, resisting officer without violence, attached tag not assigned and 2X of felony violation of probation.

• 11-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 15 by Deputy G. Hull and charged with burglary of unoccupied vehicle, grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle

• 13-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 15 by Deputy G. Hull and charged with burglary of unoccupied vehicle, grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle.

• 17-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 15 by Deputy G. Hull and charged with burglary of unoccupied vehicle, grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle.

• Chance Blackmon, 19, Clewiston was arrested Feb. 15 by Sgt. E. Foster and charged with 2X of concealed, felony violation of probation and possession of firearm by Fla. convicted felon.

• Anthony Corella, 37, LaBelle, was arrested Feb. 16 by Deputy H. Ramirez-Garcia and charged with DUI.

• Allen Ferrer, 25, at large, was arrested Feb 16 by Cpl. D. Reaves and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription and smuggling contraband into jail facility.

• Dack Hill, 50, Lake Park, was arrested Feb. 16 by Deputy Miguel Ramos and charged with possession of drug equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.