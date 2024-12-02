Hendry County Arrests

Posted Monday, December 2, 2024 2:28 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

• Trevor Daniel Weedman, 28, LaBelle was arrested on Nov. 25, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• Ian Alexande Spaziani, 49, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 25, by Deputy Sheriff A. McCarty on charges of felony battery.

• Colin Anthony Holman, 61, Lehigh Acres, was arrested on Nov. 27, by Deputy Sheriff B. DiBernardino on charges of DUI.

• Ralph Jerome Garvin, 47, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 28, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of theft of motor vehicle and kidnapping.

* Leonardo Sanchez Fernandez, 47, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Nov. 28, by Deputy Sheriff J. Windham on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and theft of motor vehicle.

• Ruby Mae Dunlap, 70, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 28, by Deputy Sheriff K. Negron on charges of felony probation violation.

• Priscilla Lizette Ponce, 22, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keith on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Derrick Lamanz Bryant, 24, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2024, by Sgt. K. Barrientos on charges of firing into a motor vehicle, improper display of firearm and firing into a public place.

• Alisia Bruquel VillaLobos, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2by Deputy Sheriff B. DiBernardino on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting officer without violence.

• Martie Ray Smith, 62, West Palm Beach was arrested on Nov. 30, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on a charge of DUI.

• Trenton Edward Pope, 28, Cedar Town, Georgia was arrested on Dec, 1, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff G. Willis on a charge of felony probation violation.

• Shawn David Sanders, 36, LaBelle, was arrested on Dec. 1, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.