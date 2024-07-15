Hendry County races on August primary ballot

Special to Hendry County News
Hendry County candidates who will be on the Aug. 20 Primary Ballot include:
- Tax Collector: Amy Collins (REP) and Ron Zimmerly (REP),
- County Commission District 1: Emma Byrd (DEM) and Edward Smith (DEM),
- Property Appraiser: Stone Phillips (REP) and Dena Pittman (REP),
- County Commission District 5: Michael Atkinson (REP), Jamie Flynn (REP), Rick Murphy (REP) and Juan Carlos Santana (REP).
These races will only appear in Precincts 2.1 and 3.1:
- City of LaBelle Clerk: Joel B. Hendry and Hugo Vargas,
- City of LaBelle Treasurer: Tina DelaRosa and Bobbie Spratt.
Some elected officials are running unopposed for office:
- Kimberly Barrineau, Clerk of Court,
- Steven Whidden, Sheriff,
- Sherry Taylor, Supervisor of Elections,
- Michael Swindle, Superintendent of Schools,
- Mitchell Wills, County Commissioner District 3,
- Dwayne E. Brown, School Board District 1,
- Paul Samerdyke, School Board District 2,
- Cathy Rodriguez, Hendry Hospital Board District 1,
- Tuesday Tritt, Hendry Hospital Board District 3,
- Hugh Dyoll Turner, Hendry Board District 5,
- Jarad Plair, Hendry Soil & Water Seat 2,
- Ariel Avila, Hendry Soil & Water Seat 4,
- Daniel E. Santiago Jr. Central County Water Control District Seat 2,
- Chris Self, Central County Water Control District Seat 4.