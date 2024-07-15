Hendry County races on August primary ballot

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 7/15/24

Hendry County  candidates who will be on the Aug. 20 Primary Ballot include ...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Hendry County races on August primary ballot

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

Hendry County  candidates who will be on the Aug. 20 Primary Ballot include:

  • Tax Collector: Amy Collins (REP) and Ron Zimmerly (REP),
  • County Commission District 1: Emma Byrd (DEM) and Edward Smith (DEM),
  • Property Appraiser: Stone Phillips (REP) and Dena Pittman (REP),
  • County Commission District 5: Michael Atkinson (REP), Jamie Flynn (REP), Rick Murphy (REP) and Juan Carlos Santana (REP).

These races will only appear in Precincts 2.1 and 3.1:

  • City of LaBelle Clerk: Joel B. Hendry and Hugo Vargas,
  • City of LaBelle Treasurer: Tina DelaRosa and Bobbie Spratt.

Some elected officials are running unopposed for office:

  • Kimberly Barrineau, Clerk of Court,
  • Steven Whidden, Sheriff,
  • Sherry Taylor, Supervisor of Elections,
  • Michael Swindle, Superintendent of Schools,
  • Mitchell Wills, County Commissioner District 3,
  • Dwayne E. Brown, School Board District 1,
  • Paul Samerdyke, School Board District 2,
  • Cathy Rodriguez, Hendry Hospital Board District 1,
  • Tuesday Tritt, Hendry Hospital Board District 3,
  • Hugh Dyoll Turner, Hendry Board District 5,
  • Jarad Plair, Hendry Soil & Water Seat 2,
  • Ariel Avila, Hendry Soil & Water Seat 4,
  • Daniel E. Santiago Jr. Central County Water Control District Seat 2,
  • Chris Self, Central County Water Control District Seat 4.
election

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Meet the candidates: Steve Weikert is running for …

Meet the candidates: Sheriff plans to continue …

Meet the candidate: Folbrecht wants more transparency …

Okeechobee County candidates on August Primary ballot

x