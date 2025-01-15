Hendry County requests state funding for road work

Posted Wednesday, January 15, 2025 1:30 pm

CLEWISTON — At their Jan. 14 meeting, Hendry County Commissioners approved Public Works Director Shane Parker’s recommendations for requests for funding from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

According to the staff report, FDOT requires transportation work program priorities to be submitted to FDOT and the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO).

Funding requests for the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) must be submitted by March 14. Funding requests for the County Incentive Grant Program (CIPG) and Transportation Alternatives (TA) projects must be submitted by March 31.

Parker said FDOT requested two projects in total be submitted for each county to SCRAP and/or SCOP. These projects can both be SCOP, both SCRAP, or one SCOP and one SCRAP.

Likewise, for TA projects, more specifically known as Local Agency Program (LAP) projects, the FDOT is requesting only two projects be submitted in total due to limited funding.

County staff recommended that both the priority projects from last year for SCOP and SCRAP remain the priority for this year.

Commissioners agreed to request CIGP (County Incentive Grant Program) funds for:

Wheeler Road Extension: Funding, with no required match, is needed for the design and permitting of a two-lane road, which is approximately 1.5 miles, from just north of 23rd Terrace northward to the southern terminus of Townsend Canal Grade.

Helms Road Extension (East) – Funding, with no required match, is needed for the design and permitting of a two-lane road, which is approximately 4.5 miles, from the east end of Helms Road at its terminus in Port LaBelle to Banyan Village.

Commissioners agreed to request SCOP funding for CR78 just east of Ft. Denaud Bridge Way to Shell Lane (1.13-miles). This is a farm to market road, evacuation route and major traffic corridor. Improvements needed to this segment of CR78 are resurfacing, isolated base repairs, paved shoulders, guardrail, striping, signage upgrades, drainage improvements, and shoulder work.

SCRAP funding will be requested for: CR833 from SR80 south (2.0-miles). Required improvements to this farm to market road consist of some milling and resurfacing along with isolated base repairs, asphalt leveling, and installation of paved aprons.

The following are the Transportation Alternative projects which are desired in no particular order: