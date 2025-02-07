Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of Feb. 9-15

State Route 80 from Shady Oaks Lane to S. Captain Hendry Drive: (Special Permit project) Crews will be closing the outside westbound lane of SR 80...
HENDRY COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, Feb. 9, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.
State Route 80 from Shady Oaks Lane to S. Captain Hendry Drive: (Special Permit project) Crews will be closing the outside westbound lane of SR 80 for the Caloosa Humane Society Swamp Stomp 5K on February 22, 2025. The closure is necessary to accommodate race participants and ensure safety.
• The event will take place from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Expect intermittent lane closures, with traffic restricted to a single westbound lane.
• Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for pedestrians and law enforcement personnel along the race route.
As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.