Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of July 21-27

HENDRY COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, July 21, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

No lane closures scheduled for week of July 21-27.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

