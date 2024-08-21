Hendry County voters choose Pittman, Collins, Atkinson and Byrd

LABELLE – Only 28.39% of Hendry County’s registered voters participated in the Aug. 20 primary election.

LABELLE – Only 28.39% of Hendry County’s registered voters participated in the Aug. 20 primary election.

  • Hendry County Property Appraiser: Dena Pittman received 62.15% of the votes with 2,576 votes. Shone Phillips received 37.84% with 1,568 votes. Both candidates are Republicans.
  • Hendry County Tax Collector: Amy Collins received 54.61% with 2,255 votes. Ron Zimmerly received 45.39% with 1,874 votes.
  • Henry County Commission District 5:, Michael Travis Atkinson received 42.16% of the votes with 293; Jamie Flynn received 36.69% with 255 votes; Juan Carlos Santana received 10.65% with 74 votes; and Rick Murphy received 10.5% with 73 votes. All four candidates are Republicans.
  • Hendry County Commission District 1 race, Emma Byrd received 51.23% with 312 votes. Edward Smith received 48.77% with 297 votes. Both candidates are Democrats.
  • City of LaBelle Clerk: Hugo Vargas received 56.87% with 331 votes. Joel B. Hendry received 43.13% with 251 votes. This was a nonpartisan race.
  • City of LaBelle Treasurer: Bobbie Spratt received 66.38% with 387 votes. Tina DeLaRosa received 33.62% with 196 votes. This was a nonpartisan race.

Races in which all candidates are in the same party are universal primaries. All registered voters were eligible to participate.

