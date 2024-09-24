Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center welcomes Dr. Raul Diaz to LaBelle location

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 11:14 am

Courtesy photo

LABELLE — Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Raul Diaz to its medical team in LaBelle. Dr. Diaz brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving patients, particularly in rural communities. His extensive background in both general surgery and internal medicine, combined with his military service, makes him a valuable asset to the center and the community we serve.

Dr. Raul Diaz graduated from the prestigious Ponce School of Medicine in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Following medical school, Dr. Diaz joined the U.S. Navy, where he trained in general surgery at the San Diego Naval Medical Center. During his service, he was deployed with the Marines to Iraq in 2006. His dedication to his country and his desire to help others led him to complete an Internal Medicine residency at Dr. Ramon Ruiz Arnau University Hospital in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Diaz has practiced medicine in Puerto Rico and across the United States, bringing a strong multicultural perspective to his practice. His unique experiences allow him to connect deeply with his patients, especially veterans, offering a compassionate approach to healthcare.

“I am honored to join the team at Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center,” said Dr. Raul Diaz. “Practicing medicine in rural areas has always been a passion of mine, and I’m excited to bring my experience to the LaBelle community. I look forward to building relationships with my patients and helping them achieve their health goals.”

Dr. Diaz is now accepting patients aged 18 and older. His approach to care is holistic and patient-centered, ensuring that each individual receives the personalized attention they deserve.

R.D. Williams, CEO of Hendry Regional, expressed his excitement about Dr. Diaz joining the team, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Raul Diaz to our LaBelle location. His extensive medical background, coupled with his military service and dedication to rural healthcare, makes him an exceptional addition to our team. We are confident that Dr. Diaz will make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

Dr. Diaz and his family have recently relocated to LaBelle, where they are enjoying the beautiful outdoors. In his spare time, Dr. Diaz enjoys spending time on the water with his wife and two children and has perfected the art of maintaining saltwater fish tanks.