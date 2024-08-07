Hendry School Board approves changes to graduation dates 

Posted Wednesday, August 7, 2024 9:01 am

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County School Board approved a change to the graduation dates for LaBelle High School and Clewiston High School.

In the past, both high schools would hold their graduation ceremonies on the same day. But, going forward they will be held on alternating Fridays in May to allow the board to attend both ceremonies. This year Clewiston’s graduation will be held on May 16 at 7 p.m. and LaBelle’s graduation will be held on May 23 at 7 p.m.

Next year LHS will hold their graduation first and the two schools will alternate every year after that.

“There’s a couple reasons why,” said Hendry County superintendent of schools Michael Swindle to school board members. “Number one, the board. I would like to be able to be at both and I suspect you guys would as well.”

“The other reason why is the growing safety concerns,” continued superintendent Swindle. “So, when you come to Clewiston’s graduation, for example, you’d notice it takes an enormous amount of Clewiston High School staff to handle the crowd, handle the metal detectors. So now the schools are excited about sharing that resource.”

Superintendent Swindle explained that this year, LHS staff will help manage crowds at the Tigers’ graduation, and then the next week CHS staff will help manage the crowds at the Cowboys’ graduation.

Board Member Stephanie Busin asked if the later date for one of the schools would interfere with any students who are joining the military and have deployments usually right after graduation.

“The schools themselves are in on the conversation,” said superintendent Swindle. “There’s never going to be a perfect day for everyone. There may be conflicts with it, but I don’t think you’ll find a date that doesn’t have one.”