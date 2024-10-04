Henri Sue Bynum High School Brain Bowl Tournament scheduled for Oct. 30

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Brain Bowl Club will host the Henri Sue Bynum High School Brain Bowl Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 12:30 p.m. at IRSC, 3209 Virginia Ave in Ft. Pierce.

This is an exciting academic competition for high school students across the Treasure Coast. Participants will showcase their knowledge and quick-thinking abilities in a fast-paced, challenging environment. Teams will face tough questions from a wide range of academic disciplines, including Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Mathematics.

This event is open to high school students from Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties.

To register, send a text to Samuel Mikhail, Ph.D. or email smikhail@irsc.edu.

Join us for an intellectually stimulating competition that celebrates academic excellence and fosters friendly rivalry among schools in our region.

