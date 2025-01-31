High school rodeo events in Okeechobee and LaBelle

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/31/25

Florida High School Rodeo competitions will be in the Lake Okeechobee area in 2025.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

High school rodeo events in Okeechobee and LaBelle

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Florida High School Rodeo competitions will be in the Lake Okeechobee area in 2025.

The mission of Florida High School Rodeo is:

  • Promote the spirit of rodeo and the highest of conduct and sportsmanship and expose its positive image to the general public.
  • Preserve the western heritage.
  • Offer family bonding.
  • Offer an opportunity of continuous education.
  • Maintain the highest regards for the livestock.

Florida High School Rodeo will compete in Okeechobee Feb. 7-9. Rodeo events start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Cowboy church will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Another high school rodeo will be held March 29-30 in LaBelle.

The State Finals will be held June 11-15 in Okeechobee.

The LaBelle rodeo will be held at the LaBelle Rodeo Grounds, 100 Rodeo Drive (off State Road 29).

Okeechobee rodeos will be held at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center Arena.

Spectators are welcome.

For more information, go online to

www.fhsra.com

Rodeo, high school, Okeechobee, LaBelle

Comments

Other items that may interest you

IRSC to host 2026 and 2028 NJCAA Swimming and Diving …

IRSC Athletes honored

Medal of Honor recipient to join IRSC Foundation …

Local angler Seabolt wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League …

x