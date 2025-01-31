High school rodeo events in Okeechobee and LaBelle

Florida High School Rodeo competitions will be in the Lake Okeechobee area in 2025.
Florida High School Rodeo competitions will be in the Lake Okeechobee area in 2025.
The mission of Florida High School Rodeo is:
Florida High School Rodeo will compete in Okeechobee Feb. 7-9. Rodeo events start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Cowboy church will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Another high school rodeo will be held March 29-30 in LaBelle.
The State Finals will be held June 11-15 in Okeechobee.
The LaBelle rodeo will be held at the LaBelle Rodeo Grounds, 100 Rodeo Drive (off State Road 29).
Okeechobee rodeos will be held at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center Arena.
Spectators are welcome.
For more information, go online to